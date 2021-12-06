“Kobe Bryant, I’m not talking to you, man”: When Dwyane Wade hilariously interacted with The Mamba after the latter drilled a one-legged three-point game-winner over the Heat

During the Lakers-Heat clash during the 2009-2010 season, Kobe Bryant banked a difficult one-legged three-pointer over Dwyane Wade to call game.

Kobe Bryant is widely considered the most clutch player in NBA history. Since he dedicated numerous hours in the gym, practicing all kinds of shots, he never shied away from the big stage. Being the incredible shooter he was, the Black Mamba had 8 game-winning buzzer-beaters. The only man to have more than him in NBA history – Michael Jordan with 9.

One of the 8 buzzer-beaters occurred on 4th December, back in 2009. During the 2009-2010 season, it was the Lakers facing the Heat for the first time that campaign. A Heat team led by the likes of Dwyane Wade was hosted by a Kobe-led Lakers team, coming off a championship season, at the packed Staples Center.

As everyone expected it to be, the contest was as action-packed as it could get. The game went down the wire, and the fate of the battle decided on the very last shot. With 3.2 seconds to go, LAL trailing 107-105, Ron Artest inbounded the ball to Bean. Despite being heavily guarded by D-Wade, Kobe managed to bank the one-legged running three-point game-winner.

Here, have a look at the crazy play.

“Kobe Bryant, if it was anybody else, I would’ve tore that locker room up”: Dwyane Wade

During the postgame interview, the Lakers legend surprised himself with the shot he had just connected. Calling it “the luckiest shot” he had ever taken, the Mamba further exclaimed:

“It was the luckiest shot I’ve ever taken, by far. It felt good, [but] I just couldn’t believe this ball might go in on this shot.”

Wade was speechless seeing the shot drop into the basket. During his postgame interview, he said:

“If you told me before the game that it would be decided by Kobe shooting a one-legged backboard 3, I’d have taken that. The basketball gods were with him on that one… But a great player hit an unbelievable shot. There are a couple of guys around the league that make big shots, but there ain’t many, and he’s one of them.”

After the game, Wade and Bryant had a rather hilarious reaction. The two shared a funny moment together.

Kobe: “D Wade! What’s up boy?”

Wade: “I’m not talking to you right now. It’s either laugh or cry I don’t know which one to do. I’m gonna laugh.

Hey man, you the only person that – I was like – look if it was anybody else I would’ve tore that locker room up. Boy, I’m telling you.”