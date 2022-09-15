Kobe Bryant is crowned with massive owner by fan on Twitter, the rest of NBA community finds itself in stout agreement

Fan puts quite the take about Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, setting Twitter into a barrage of praise

It may already be 2 years since the date, but we doubt anybody has forgotten the fateful day.

Kobe Bryant has been an inspiration to millions, maybe even billions of people worldwide. His work ethic, drive, mentality, dedication, nay devotion to every little thing he does was absolutely incredible, which made him the great he is today.

Speaking of his greatness, a fan within the NBA community dropped a massive, massive take about the Lakers legend. And it appears that the rest of the fandom has reacted to it like a call to action towards the duty that is closest to their heart.

Without further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Fan calls Kobe Bryant special All-Star games crown, and the rest of NBA Twitter is quick to jump onboard

It’s pretty well known by now that while NBA players definitely value All-Star selections, the level they compete at during the game is incredibly low… if at all, that is.

But Kobe? He didn’t care.

No matter what the game was, no matter where the game was, and at no matter what time, he was there, and he was giving 1000% to win it all.

This relentless attitude towards even All-Star games, as well as his overall brilliance in the sport of basketball, led an NBA fan to tweet this out.

KOBE BRYANT IS THE 🐐 OF ALL-STAR GAMES pic.twitter.com/IK93tB9LFUNBA — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) September 10, 2022

And as we said earlier, fans were very quick to comply.

The end is what made me respect Kobe so much, “this is really fun and all but I’m here to win” — Edward Reaves (@EdwardTemblador) September 10, 2022

Here’s living proof Ya Dig ❤️ 💙 💜 pic.twitter.com/HRRYqkbqNJ — Sandra Rogers (@SandraR72241451) September 11, 2022

Imagine him and MJ being on the same team in the all-star drafts 🥹 300 pts each time 😂 — 🌹Rose🌹 (@mistermonster52) September 11, 2022

God Bless you Kobe Bryant 😇🏀⭐️

You were best player in Lakers

of all Time🏆 and Blessed Gianna too

We miss you Forever. Amen🙏 — Xavier Valdez (@XavierV18555013) September 12, 2022

All we can say is, we couldn’t agree more on this one.

