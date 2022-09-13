Basketball

LaMelo Ball had absolutely no respect for Trae Young and the Hawks when he met them

LaMelo Ball had absolutely no respect for Trae Young and the Hawks when he met them
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Kobe Bryant did it 2 times- James Harden was the closest to breaking his most 50-pt games in a season record with 9
Next Article
"I feel like I’m still 12 at times" - Mick Schumacher does not watch F1's Drive to Survive episodes featuring him
NBA Latest Post
Shaquille O'Neal was the highest paid with $17.1 million a season - Damian Lillard will make almost 4 times more than that in 2026-27
Shaquille O’Neal was the highest paid with $17.1 million a season – Damian Lillard will make almost 4 times more than that in 2026-27

Shaquille O’Neal was paid a whopping 17.1 million a year in 2000 – OG Anunoby…