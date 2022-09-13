LaMelo Ball had absolutely no respect for Trae Young and the Hawks when he met them

LaMelo Ball had absolutely no regard for basic NBA etiquette when he faced off against Trae Young and the Hawks

LaMelo Ball and Trae Young are more similar than what many people think.

Sure, there is a serious difference in height, with the Hawks star standing at just 6’1”, while Melo’s height is a towering 6’7”. And of course, because of that height difference, the Hornets franchise player has far more upside on the defensive end of the floor.

However, when it comes to offense they are practically the same player.

The array of floaters, the finishing ability, the bombs from far, far away, and of course, the flashy playmaking. It’s almost too similar. And so, when these two get to face each other, it’s always a tasty affair.

During one such occasion, LaMelo Ball’s Hornets got the better of their opponents, and were up by quite a bit, with not much left in the game. And here is when the Ball brother did something seriously shocking, sending some serious disrespect Trae Young’s way.

Allow us to explain.

LaMelo Ball did not care about time and score, he just wanted to score

In case you may not be aware, it is basic etiquette within the NBA, that if a team is up big, and they have no chance of losing anymore, they’ll simply run out the clock. For almost all players in the league, that is seen as a sign of respect.

But evidently, no one so much as hinted at that to LaMelo Ball.

Heck, the man even celebrates it with no holds barred.

We love us some Melo, but the young man is lucky he got out of there without being knocked out by someone.

