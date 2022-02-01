“Kobe Bryant is DEFINITELY my favorite player!”: When Halle Berry, like all of us, was caught thirsting for the Lakers legend

While Kobe Bryant was making a final playoff push without Shaq in 2005 everyone’s attention was on him, including the gorgeous Halle Berry.

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players in the Lakers franchise history as well as the NBA. Despite the ups and downs, he remained a Laker throughout his 20-year career in the league. He won 5 championships and had his sweet revenge against the Boston Celtics in 2010.

The Black Mamba inspired a generation of players. The NBA community and the fans were deeply affected by his tragic death two years ago. His volume scoring and the ability to drop 30 on any given night attracted a lot of fans to Staples Center.

Bryant famously said he avoided load management as some fans would come particularly to see him. He received MVP chants everywhere he went and celebrities lined up to watch him courtside. Even the beautiful actress Halle Berry couldn’t stop herself from ogling at Kobe Bryant

Halle Berry tried to shoot her shot with married Kobe Bryant

Although the Los Angeles Lakers struggled soon after Shaq left, Kobe Bryant played like a true MVP in those years. Even though he was averaging 35 points per game, the Lakers failed to make the playoffs.

However, he still attracted a lot of fans and celebrities to the arena, including Halle Berry. She once made O’Neal so nervous that he had to call a timeout. It only goes to show how men were enamored by her beauty. But clearly, it had no effect on the Black Mamba.

He went on to score 40 points and a huge win against Dallas Mavericks when she was sitting courtside. At one point in the game, Bryant came to the sidelines to speak to the referee, and Berry was seen biting her lip while stealing looks at the Lakers legend.

Even the gorgeous Halle Berry couldn’t distract Kobe Bryant. Perhaps this is why the 2x scoring champion is her favorite player. During the game a reporter interviewed her. That’s when Halle revealed that she came to watch Kobe.

“I am a big laker fan that’s for sure. A big Laker fan. Kobe Bryant and Caron Butler are my favorite players,” Halle Berry told the reporter. With the massive win against Nowitzki and the Mavs, she definitely got what she came for.

