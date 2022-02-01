“The Raptors absolutely ROBBED Portland in the Gary Trent Jr-Normal Powell trade”: Stephen Curry, Lillard, and Harden are the only players who had longer streaks of 30+ points and 5+ 3s than the Raps guard

Dropping 31 points on 9 three-pointers, Trent Jr was absolutely clinical in the Raptors’ 106-100 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Clearly, the Raptors got the better of the Gary Trent Jr-Normal Powell trade. In the 39 games he has suited up for the Canadian team this season, Trent Jr has been averaging a solid 17.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

Currently, in the midst of the best week of his career, the 6-foot-5 guard has been dropping several 30-bombs. During the Raptors-Hawks clash, the 23-year-old continued his impressive performance, dropping 31 points, grabbing 6 rebounds, while knocking down 9 shots (career-high) from beyond the arc.

The former Duke Blue Devil now has 4 consecutive games with 30+ points and 5+ threes. The only other players to have longer streaks are Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, and James Harden. Without a doubt, it is some elite company the swingman is a part of.

Gary Trent Jr last 4 games: 31 points, 9 threes

33 points, 5 threes, 5 steals

32 points, 6 threes

32 points, 5 threes Only Steph, Dame and Harden had longer streaks of 30+ points and 5+ threes in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/DNoAro36MK — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 1, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Gary Trent Jr drops his fourth straight 30+ points, 5+ 3s game

As soon as Gary’s stats went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

The Raptors absolutely ROBBED Portland in the Gary Trent Jr/Norman Powell trade. — ❄️ (@IcyScottieV2) January 30, 2022

Gary Trent Jr. has hit a million 3s since returning — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) February 1, 2022

Never thought Gary Trent Jr. would be this good, Raptors changed his career trajectory. — Ahmed/Lakers are finished/DAWN FM AOTY (@big_business_) February 1, 2022

Gary Trent Jr. Over Everything. — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) February 1, 2022

How Gary Trent JR has been playing for the Raptors lately pic.twitter.com/mHrlItEqmK — UZi (@13Uzi) February 1, 2022

Over the past 4 games, he has been putting up a sensational 32.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.0 steals on an efficient 48.4/50/81.3 shooting split.