“Kobe Bryant Is So Awesome and Handsome!”: Shaquille O’Neal Getting Trolled Resurfaces As Black Mamba Makes NBA 2K24 Cover

The offseason after the conclusion of the Summer League might come as boring for NBA enthusiasts. However, 2K keeps everyone covered. Come September time, the video game company releases the newer version of NBA 2K. Fans are always equally excited for the company to reveal the cover athlete as they are to play the game. This year, as expected by everyone, Kobe Bryant was declared the cover athlete for two editions of the game. Amid the news of Bryant being honored, an old clip of the Mamba trolling Shaquille O’Neal has resurfaced on social media.

2K always releases numerous editions of the NBA 2K video game. This year is no different than the others. 2K Games announced that Bryant would be gracing the cover of the “NBA 2K24: Kobe Bryant Edition” and “NBA 2K24: Black Mamba Edition”. Take a look at NBA 2K’s tweet.

Several years before Kobe, Shaq graced the cover of the NBA 2K18 Legend Edition. During the game’s launch, the Big Aristotle was trolled by his former teammate as a part of a promotional video.

Kobe Bryant trolled Shaquille O’Neal during the NBA 2K18 launch

Back in 2017, the video game company decided to honor Shaquille O’Neal by announcing him as the athlete for the NBA 2K18 Legend’s Edition. As a part of the promotion, NBA 2K released a parody clip of O’Neal giving a thank you speech for the same. Take a look at bobosephus’s Instagram post.

As seen in the video, the Los Angeles Lakers legend starts off by thanking his parents and coaches.

“What a huge honor it is to be named NBA 2K18 legend edition cover athlete. I really wouldn’t be here without the guidance, love, and support of my mom and dad. Also, I’d like to thank my coaches. Both – college and professionals.”

Later in the clip, things took a hilarious turn as the 3x Finals Most Valuable Player begins thanking Kobe Bryant. Confused when he was reading from the teleprompter, Shaq called Bryant ‘awesome’, ‘amazing’, and even complimented his “nice natural teeth”.

“I’d like to thank Kobe Bryant. He was a NBA 2K Legend cover athlete first. He’s so awesome and handsome and has really nice natural teeth.”

To date, it is one of the most iconic NBA 2K advertisements.

Which athlete has been the NBA 2K cover the most?

With the gaming culture growing among the NBA players, athletes take huge pride in being the cover athletes of NBA 2K.

Being the cover athlete of NBA 2K24, Kobe Bryant has now been on four covers, tying him at a 2nd place with Michael Jordan.

Allen Iverson has been on most NBA 2K covers. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was on the cover of 2K, 2K1, 2K2, 2K3, and ESPN 2K4 Standard Edition.