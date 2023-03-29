Bronny James Succumbs to Projected 2024 #1 Overall Pick DJ Wagner in Spectacular Fashion in McDonald’s All-American Game

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Bronny James (6) reacts during the second half against the McDonald’s All American East at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James is already something akin to a star already within the high-school basketball district. And yes, while his father has been responsible for some of it, the man has been responsible for a lot of it too. After all, you can only be so famous due to your own father. Just ask Michael Jordan’s sons.

However, the man isn’t quite there yet. Of course, some fans will blame that on him having inherited LeBron James’s lack of a clutch gene (yes, James fans, we know about the stats). However, that may be just a bit too harsh on the young man.

Still, we can talk about what’s too harsh, and what isn’t, but the fact is, he lost when it mattered most. More specifically, he came up short in the McDonald’s All-American game. And it all happened against someone he will face again and again for the rest of his career.

Who did Bronny James lose against?

Bronny James’s draft class has long been called a relatively weak one. And of course, like the 2020 draft class, and even the 2022 draft class, that has been oh, such fair criticism (that’s sarcasm). And due to that, Bronny James has been rated as potentially a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA draft class.

Of that same draft class, DJ Wagner has been rated the potential top pick, and he sure showed it during this past McDonald’s All-American game, recording 19 points and 3 assists against Bronny, along with a 109-106 victory.

Good Lord when DJ Wagner is feeling himself that range is unlimited. 😳 #BBN pic.twitter.com/GUxYtngYMf — Buddy 🏀😼 (@BigBlueBud) March 29, 2023

It was a night when high school’s best prospects were invited to play against each other, and James failed to shine the brightest. Who knows? Given that these 2 will likely see each other for a long time in the NBA, this could be the beginning of a big mental mountain Bronny James will never surmount. Only time will tell what happens here.

Bronny James wasn’t so bad himself

Criticism aside, Bronny James did indeed show out during this game, making key shots whenever possible. Perhaps he really does have a clutch gene, having gotten one from Savannah James’s side of the family.

Bronny James in the McDonald’s All-American Game: 15 points

5 threes 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GjZOG5aaqw — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 29, 2023

On a more serious note though, James had 15 points during the game, scoring it off 5 three-pointers. So, his jump shot sure seems to be beyond a viable one. And at the rate he is developing, he could indeed be a Jrue Holiday type during his prime in the NBA.