“He’s Not Tim Duncan”: 3x All-Star Breaks Down Why Gregg Popovich Cannot Use Victor Wembanyama Like Spurs Legend

Victor Wembanyama is now two games into his NBA career and he has impressed highly thus far. Averaging 18 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks, he is living up to his status as the No.1 overall pick. That being said, there have been times when he has looked a little lost on the hardwood floor. This has led many to ponder about how San Antonio Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich, should use him.

On Gil’s Arena, the suggestion was made that perhaps Wemby should be deployed similar to how Tim Duncan was for the Spurs. However, three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas disagrees with this opinion. Breaking down why the Frenchman cannot be used like Timmy, Arenas pointed out the differences in their respective games.

Gilbert Arenas claims Victor Wembanyama cannot be asked to play like Tim Duncan

With the 2023-2024 NBA season now underway, there are many narratives to focus on. Perhaps the most intriguing of the lot revolves around Victor Wembanyama. Considered by many to be the greatest prospect since LeBron James, expectations for his debut season with the San Antonio Spurs are very high.

That being said, many are wondering how head coach Gregg Popovich will use him over the course of the 2023-24 campaign. After all, Wemby’s game poses almost a headache worth of options the Spurs could choose. With the size of a post player, standing at 7’4″, and the handles of a crafty guard, it’s hard to determine how best to make use of him. However, Gilbert Arenas believes there is one thing Pop should not do.

Discussing Wemby’s role on his podcast, No Chill Gil believes the 19-year-old should not be deployed like Tim Duncan. A post-up specialist, the Big Fundamental lived in the post. He was unstoppable there and dominated opponents with his incredible skill both in the high post and the low post. On the other hand, Wembanyama, in Arenas’ opinion is more of a guard. The way he cuts to the basket makes him unstoppable for any opposing big man. And, with that in mind, he believes he should play more like Allen Iverson and not Timmy D.

“He’s not Tim Duncan. So, you can’t put him in that spot, because he’s not Tim Duncan…We already know it’s going to be a fail because he’s never been a post player. Tim Duncan was a post-player. That was his bread and butter. So, that’s just like saying, “When Tim comes in the league, play him like this!”. So, right now he’s more guard-like. I would try to play him like AI!”

It certainly quite the take on Wemby’s game. It’s true, that the 19-year-old French center is not your average big man. While he does have the size to be a post-God, his skill set is very different. Nevertheless, he is still young, and given his work ethic, his game will likely evolve extensively as time passes. It will be interesting to see just what kind of a player he is once he hits his prime.

Spurs legend George Gervin advises Wemby to make use of his incredible height and take the game slow

Since he entered the league, Victor Wembanyama has received advice from everyone who is anyone. A certain group of NBA legends who have taken a particular interest in his success are as expected, some of the greatest players in San Antonio Spurs history.

‘The Iceman’, George Gervin, recently gave his two cents on Wemby’s game. He advised the youngster to take things slow. To get to his spot on the court and then dominate his opponents with his incredible height. Commending him for his knowledge of the game, Gervin believes the big man needs to make use of his God-given talent and size.

There can be no denying that every fan, analyst, former player, and current player will be watching Wembanyama’s career closely. He has all the potential in the world to become one of the greatest ever. In fact, who knows? When all is said and done, he may just be in the GOAT conversation.