“Stephen Curry has the mindset that he is the best shooter of all time”: Klay Thompson showers his Splash Brother with high regards for a solid 18-point 4th quarter outing in Game 4 vs Grizzlies

Klay Thompson talks about the mindset of Stephen Curry in the clutch, as the 2-time MVP went on to score 18 points in the last period in GSW’s Game 4 win over the Grizzlies.

Despite not having Ja Morant suited up for Game 4 yesterday, Jaren Jackson Jr. and the remaining Grizzlies gave a tough competition to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors, who trailed the majority of the bout, would consider themselves lucky after grabbing this win despite shooting a horrific 24.3% from the three-point land. Klay Thompson, surprisingly, was a huge contributor to GSW’s horrid shooting display, going 6-20 from the field and an awful 0-7 from beyond the arc.

Chef Curry too was cold in the first two periods of the clash, hitting merely 16.7% from the three-point area. However, Steph’s performance in the second half was absolutely in contrast to his inefficient game in the first half.

“It just takes Stephen Curry one good look at the rim and when that happens the flood gates open”: Klay Thompson

The Baby-Faced went on to record 21 points on a 35.7/37.5/88.9 shooting split as he ended the night with a final stat line of 32 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal.

Among the many to praise The Baby-Faced Assassin for his impressive 2nd half outing was Thompson. The Splash Brother briefly spoke about Curry’s mindset in the clutch. Showering the three-point GOAT with love, Klay said:

“That’s just Steph he has that mindset where he is the best shooter of all time. It just takes one, one good look at the rim or at the free-throw line and when that happens the flood gates open.”

Hopefully, the Warriors are able to bounce back from their off-night and shoot much more efficiently in the coming game where they aim to close out this Western Conference Semi-Finals series.