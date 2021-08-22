“Let it be known that I defeated Bird, Magic and MJ in their prime”: When Isiah Thomas trash talked these Bulls and Celtics legend in candid interview

Isiah Thomas is the only superstar to have defeated all three legends – Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Zeke of course takes pride in this impressive feat and reminds everyone with a tweet.

Over the course of the NBA’s existence, there are several legends to have graced the hardwood with their unreal talents. Numerous players have showcased all the majestic virtues they possess on the court. However, of the many all-time greats to have played in this talented league, there are three names that are quite often brought up while discussing the greatest players – Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

All these three players are generational types of players, who have left an impressive mark on the sport of basketball. Because of all the successes, they found over the course of their careers, these players are very well-respected. Apart from being great at their craft, these icons are mainly known for winning and their crazy passion to give their best in every game.

There was only one person to have defeated all these players in their primes. And he is none other than former Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas.

Isiah Thomas is the only superstar to have defeated Jordan, Bird and Magic all in their prime

Zeke is easily one of the most decorated players of the game, with 12 All-Star appearances, 5 All-NBA selections, 2-time NBA champ and was even the NBA Finals MVP in 1990. However, his greatest and rarest achievement to date is the fact that this Bad Boy Piston was the only legend in the association’s history to have defeated Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson in their primes.

In the 22 playoffs games that Zeke and MJ went against each other, IT ended up winning 12 of those encounters. Even though Mike outscored Thomas 30-18.9 in those 22 games, what matters is that Isiah managed to grab more wins.

In his 10 encounters against Magic and the Lakers, the Baby-Faced Assassin won 6 instances, while even outscoring Johnson 20.9-18.3 in those games. And lastly, against Bird, Thomas had an 11-11 record. Even though he didn’t really have an upper hand against Larry the legend, he was one of the few who didn’t have a negative playoff record against the Boston legend.

Recently, “The Undefeated” shared a tweet showing the head-to-head stats of all these legends against Isiah. And it is safe to say that Thomas wanted the entire world for this to know difficult stat, by simply tweeting:

“Let it be known”

Definitely, Isiah Thomas has achieved one of the rarest and most difficult accomplishments of all time and for sure deserves to flex it on social media.