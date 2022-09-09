“A real competitor looks up to Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant & Michael Jordan”: Dallas Cowboys star praises TB12’s ‘Mamba’ mentality ahead of Sunday’s game

Tom Brady is a blessing to the game and fans of the NFL much like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were for the NBA.

Much like Michael Jordan did something in 1995, Tom Brady made a comeback from his retirement that he announced in February 2022 after playing 22 seasons in the NFL.

But the 7x Super Bowl champ couldn’t stay out of his game for anywhere as long as the 6x NBA champ did. The Buccaneers’ QB rocked the world of Football and backed out of his announcement just 40-days into retirement.

As happy as the fans and Tampa Bay team were with that news, his opponents in the league must not have felt the same. Be it in a joking fashion, many of them reacted to it in their own way, like Dallas’ star linebacker, Micah Parsons.

Micah Parsons compares Tom Brady to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, and accepts he wants to drive him out of the league

A couple of days before both Cowboys’ and Buccaneers’ first game of the season, Parsons discussed the greatness and mentality of TB12, which resembles Kobe Bryant’s Mamba mentality as well as MJ’s relentlessness.

“You just see his competitive nature,” Parsons said about the 45-year-old, per the Dallas Morning News. “He has that fire inside of him, he looks to kill you. He wants to step on your throat like [you’re] a roach. That’s what you look for in competitors. That’s why, if [you’re] a real competitor, you look up to Tom Brady. You look up to Kobe [Bryant] – that ‘Mamba’ mentality. You look up to Michael Jordan.”

“We got to get him out this league,” Parsons slid in a joke. “He’s been dominating this league too long.”

Much like the basketball legends Micah mentioned, Brady has ruled the game of football like none other. His longevity though, makes him an even bigger achiever than those two as Jordan played 15 years while Bryant played 20.

On Sunday, Brady, with the 7th longest NFL career, will officially enter his 23rd season in the league and hope to start and end the 2022 season with victories much like he and the Bucks did two years back.

However, Parsons and every other NFL will try to make sure of not getting Ls at the hand of a 45 y/o, be it he is the GOAT of the game.