“Kobe Bryant might just beat me 1-on-1”: Phil Jackson recalls when Michael Jordan admitted the Mamba might defeat him in a game

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan were two of the most competitive players ever, Phil Jackson recalls a moment between the two

Whenever one thinks of the greatest players to ever have played basketball, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are present on almost everyone’s lists. The two had such a huge impact on the game of basketball, and they inspired generations to come.

Michael Jordan dominated the NBA from the late 80s to the time he retired. On the other hand, Kobe dominated the league in the 2000s and made his mark on the game. Apart from their killer mentality and the desire to be the best, they also shared one thing, an experienced head coach in Phil Jackson.

Phil Jackson coached Michael Jordan and the Bulls from 1987 to 1998. During that time, the Bulls won six championships, both coming as three-peats. After 1998, Jackson signed with the Lakers as the Head Coach, where he led Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant to a three-peat. In 2004, Jackson did not re-sign with the Lakers, however, rejoining them in 2005, leading them to two more rings in 2009 and 2010, before retiring in 2011.

Phil Jackson recalls Michael Jordan saying Kobe Bryant might beat him 1-on-1

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan were two of the most competitive players and never wanted to be the second-best. However, back in 1999, a season after Michael Jordan retired for the second time, he admitted that Kobe might beat him 1-on-1.

Phil Jackson, the then Head Coach for the Lakers, saw MJ in attendance for a game, and asked him to meet in the Chairman’s room after the game, and talk to Kobe. However, when MJ came after the game, Kobe immediately just said one thing, “I can kick your a** 1-on-1.”

To Phil’s surprise, Mike said, “He might. He just might.”

Throughout their careers, the two have met on the court 8 times, with Kobe emerging with a 5-3 winning record. Considering how close the two were, they might have had one-on-ones of their own, but we never did get to hear about the same.