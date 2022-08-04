Basketball

Kobe Bryant paid a whopping $8 million out of pocket to get out of the Adidas contract to join LeBron James at Nike

Kobe Bryant paid a whopping $8 million out of pocket to get out of the Adidas contract to join LeBron James at Nike
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"I enjoyed working against him" - Rey Mysterio praises WWE Legend on his heel turn
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Kobe Bryant paid a whopping $8 million out of pocket to get out of the Adidas contract to join LeBron James at Nike
Kobe Bryant paid a whopping $8 million out of pocket to get out of the Adidas contract to join LeBron James at Nike

Kobe Bryant was with Adidas since he entered the league – he severed a long…