“Kobe Bryant said ‘Coach I never get a stand-still three’”: Coach K recounts a valuable life lesson he imparted to the Lakers legend

Kobe Bryant was a player whose mental tenacity was admired by many. Duke University’s coach Mike Krzyzewski was one of them.

Mike Krzyzewski is one of the world’s most revered basketball coaches. He has five NCAA titles to his name and is widely regarded as one of the best college basketball coaches ever.

Known fondly as Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski also headed the US Men’s national basketball team. Under his guidance, the team won three gold medals in the Olympics between 2008 and 2016.

Naturally, during these years Coach K had a chance to work with Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba had a good relationship with Krzyzewski and the latter would often use Kobe as an example for his students.

Kobe Bryant and his hunger to succeed: As told by Coach K

In a clip where coach Mike Krzyzewski is speaking to his young students at Duke University, he recounts an experience with Kobe.

He talks about how Kobe told him about not being able to get stand-still threes. Coach K tells him that in the USA team, he will. He has players like Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James with him, meaning opposition teams will not double team, Kobe.

Krzyzewski says that Kobe got looks for open threes but did not make any. For the next few days, he practiced hitting a thousand shots. “This is not an exaggeration!” Coach K says.

He talks about how players need to learn how to hit the free throw and the open three. He also talks about the importance of putting in the work in a gym.

“You should love this place right here. You should love the gym.” Curiously, in the clip, you can also so see two young guns, namely, Zion Williamson and RJ Barett. Both players are in the NBA and are touted to be the next superstars in this league.

Mike Krzyzewski has coached his last game as Duke Coach. He bowed out of the NCAA tournament just a few days ago to bitter rivals UNC. Mike Krzyzewski served as the head coach of Duke University between 1980 and 2022.

What does the future hold for the legendary coach? A retired life and quality time with his family, he says.