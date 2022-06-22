“Dad, if they didn’t want me then, I don’t want them now, I’m staying at Davidson”: Dell Curry reveals how Duke rejected son Stephen Curry only to get back

Charlotte Hornets veteran and father of Stephen Curry, Dell Curry, reveals why the Warriors guard chose to remain with Davidson despite being invited by Duke University after his freshman year.

Currently basking in the success of his fourth championship, Stephen Curry may have just earned a spot as an all-time top-10 player in the NBA. The recently crowned Finals MVP has revolutionalized the game of basketball. In many minds, Curry is one of the if not the face of the NBA.

A generational talent, Steph has been a leader of one of the most successful dynasties in the Golden State Warriors. The 34-year-old is the face of the franchise and one of the most beloved athletes in the United States of America. The former unanimous MVP is an inspiration for millions across the globe.

Nevertheless, Curry didn’t have it easy and had to earn a seat at the table. Many believed the 6″3′ guard wouldn’t sustain in the big man’s league and thus was passed on by many colleges. Curry, who wanted to go to Duke, couldn’t even make it as a walk-on.

During a recent appearance on The Rex Chapman Show, Dell Curry revealed why his eldest son decided to stay with Davidson despite being invited by Duke after his freshman year.

“Dad, If they didn’t want me then, I don’t want them now”: Stephen Curry.

Rex and Dell were former teammates on the Hornets and have been friends for many years. During his podcast, Rex spoke about how he tried getting Steph a spot on the Duke roster, having connections with the associate head coach of Blue Devils, Johnny Dawkins but to no avail.

“This was just to be a walk-on, said Rex. He got back with me the next day and said, ‘We’re full up this year, maybe next year though.’ So, Stephen signed with Davidson.”

At the time, Duke finished as the no.6 seed, only to lose in the first round at the hands of the 11th-seeded VCU. Meanwhile, Curry was phenomenal in his freshman year at Davidson, averaging 21.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.6 threes, 2.8 APG, and 1.8 SPG, while shooting 46.3% from the field, 40.8% from the 3-point line, and 85.5% from the free-throw line.

All of a sudden, every college in America wanted Steph on board.

“Well, Stephen blows up, of course. At the end of that year, everybody in the country wanted Stephen,” Rex said. “They saw that he was at Davidson and thought, ‘No way he stays at Davidson.’ And when I say everybody, I mean everybody — Kentucky, Tennessee, Duke, everyone wanted Stephen to come. And I had people calling me [asking], ‘Can you put me in touch with Dell?’

“I called you and I said, ‘Hey, there are two or three schools that are really interested in having Stephen. ‘And you said, ‘Let me get back with you.’ A day went by, you called me and you said, ‘He told me, ‘Dad, if they didn’t want me then, I don’t want them now. F*** ’em. I’m staying at Davidson.’ I got goosebumps, and I almost started to cry! That’s exactly the answer I hoped I would get!”

When asked about this, Dell had the following to say.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Dell said. “He’s always been a loyal guy. Stephen knew he wasn’t meeting the eye test with the ACC schools, but when (Davidson head coach) Bob McKillop recruited him, he told him, ‘I’ll take you just like you are right now.’ That struck a chord.

Loyalty has always been a part of Steph, evident from his NBA career too, having played all his 13 seasons with the Warriors.

