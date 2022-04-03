“I retired without having figured out how to shut Kevin Durant down!”: When Kobe Bryant called the Slim Reaper the toughest guy to guard in the NBA

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant called Kobe Bryant the toughest guy to guard in the NBA, admits he could not shut him down

Looking back at Kobe Bryant’s career, the Lakers legend has played against some of the biggest stars to have played the game of basketball. He set out in the league, looking to take down Michael Jordan. In that process, he made MJ his personal mentor and their bond became as strong as brothers.

Kobe played with Shaquille O’Neal on the Lakers and won 3 titles together. The Mamba played against the San Antonio Spurs having Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobli, and Tony Parker. Kobe played against Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen. He took on Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh when they were together. Kobe also took on modern-day superstars like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and more.

Kobe Bryant, however, when asked to pick who was the toughest player he’s ever had to guard, went a different way.

Kevin Durant was the only player who Kobe Bryant could not figure out how to guard

One thing about Kobe Byrant that kept him ahead of the pack was his willingness to win. No matter how small the competition is, Kobe had to be number 1. He didn’t just say the same, he embraced the same, and the same can be seen through his Mamba Mentality.

Once, after his retirement, Kobe was asked who was the toughest player he’s ever had to guard. Kobe thought about it for a second and named Kevin Durant. He said,

“Kevin Durant, that is the one I retired without having been able to figure out how to stop.”

Kobe then went on to explain how KD was when he entered the NBA, and how much he developed since.

“When he first came into the league, he couldn’t go right and shoot. Also in the post, he couldn’t turn left shoulder, everything was right shoulder. That gave me areas I could shut off. Then he started developing it. Now he can pull up left, he can pull up right, he can shoot the long ball. He has runners, left hand, right hand, I couldn’t really figure out that rhythm yet. So, I retired without having figured out how to stop him.”

Durant also had the utmost respect for the Mamba. Once he’d admitted that he was scared sh*tless of Kobe in late games.

Well, Kobe wasn’t the only one who couldn’t figure out how to stop KD. Being 7 feet tall and with his skillset, it’s a miracle Durant doesn’t go out every night and drop 50s.