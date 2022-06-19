Bring on the $9000 champagne and bottle services as Neymar Jr. gatecrashes Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole’s title celebrations in the Bay Area!

The star power is descending to the USA and this time, Neymar Jr. has decided to join Klay Thompson and the newly coronated NBA champs!

The stars are living it up and there is no stopping them. After their win on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors’ revelry is not stopping anytime soon.

The Warriors have been coronated as the 2022 NBA champions and the boys are living it up. This time it’s Klay Thompson partying up with Jordan Poole.

Joining them is a very special soccer player, Neymar Jr. The attacking midfielder who plays for Paris Saint Germain has been in the States for a while and he decided to join Klay’s celebrations.

klay and poole with neymar!!!! pic.twitter.com/5cxC58OX7B — j ¹¹ (@kkl4y) June 19, 2022

Klay Thompson posts a picture with Neymar from 6 years ago, and calls him his A1 from Day 1!

Klay’s picture is from 2016 when both were just starting out their careers. Since then Klay has become a four-time NBA champion. Neymar has become the world’s most expensive player and has won numerous trophies with PSG.

Looks as though the soccer superstar was there to congratulate his long-time friend Klay Thompson, and maybe even gate-crashed his party!

Neymar was later seen partying it up at Omnia nightclub in Vegas, alongside Steve Aoki. While the Splash bros remained a little inconspicuous.

It looks as though the duo was still in the Bay area, as reported by The Score. A video of Jordan Poole spraying champagne was uploaded later in the night.

