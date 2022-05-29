Basketball

“Kobe Bryant told me to ‘sit my B**** A** down!'”: Spike Lee Reveals the what the Lakers legend told him as he dropped 61 in MSG

Kobe Bryant once dropped 61 points in Madison Square Garden. The reason? Movie director Spike Lee supposedly incited the Mamba. 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Players with most IPL finals: Who has played the most finals in IPL history?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Kobe Bryant once dropped 61 points in Madison Square Garden. The reason? Movie director Spike Lee supposedly incited the Mamba. 
“Kobe Bryant told me to ‘sit my B**** A** down!'”: Spike Lee Reveals the what the Lakers legend told him as he dropped 61 in MSG

Kobe Bryant once dropped 61 points in Madison Square Garden. The reason? Movie director Spike…