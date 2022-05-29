“Kobe Bryant told me to ‘sit my B**** A** down!'”: Spike Lee Reveals the what the Lakers legend told him as he dropped 61 in MSG

Kobe Bryant once dropped 61 points in Madison Square Garden. The reason? Movie director Spike Lee supposedly incited the Mamba.

Kobe Bryant was hated by rival teams and fans. This can be evidenced by the fact that Nike dropped a commercial highlighting the hate that fans across America harbored for Kobe.

The commercial pivoted on the fact that despite the hate, everyone respected Kobe, even his rivals. Sadly, the Mamba is no longer with us, but his spirit lives on.

The tales of his tenacity are something we religiously cover on this website. Today, we take a look at the time Kobe torched the New York Knicks.

The reason? A certain movie director threw down the gauntlet and Kobe accepted. Of course, he would, Bryant would never back down from a challenge.

Good Mawnin’. I Can’t Remember Word For What Kobe Wuz Sayin’ Sayin’ To Me But It Was Close To This “Sit Ya Black Ass Down”.😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/4OYQCwv0wH — Spike Lee (@Spike_Lee_Joint) May 28, 2022

Kobe Bryant hoses Spike Lee, and tells him to sit down as he proceeds to dismantle the Knicks!

Recently, Spike Lee revealed that Kobe Bryant used some choice words before dropping 61 in Madison Square Garden. The Lakers washed the Knicks during that game, courtesy of 61 from Bryant.

The reason? Spike started trash-talking Kobe and the Mamba did not take that well. In fact, he told him to sit down and used a colorful choice of words to do so.

Spike revealed this along with the fact that Bryant signed the game’s stat sheet for Spike with “P.S. Spike this S*** was your fault!”.

This Is The Stat Sheet From Kobe’s Game At Da Garden Where He Scored 61 Points. He Signed It To Me. “P.S. Spike This Shit Was Your Fault. Kobe 24”.I Had It Framed And Is Hanging In Da 40Acres Office/Museum. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF. And Dat’s Da “MAMBA’ Truth,Ruth💜🙏🏾💜🙏🏾💜🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/6ehw809aEv — Spike Lee (@Spike_Lee_Joint) May 28, 2022

Despite the rivalry between the teams, it is clear that Spike cherishes Kobe and wishes that he were with us today. To honor him, the best we can do is talk about the legend in the highest regard possible.

