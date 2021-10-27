Basketball

“Kobe Bryant wanted to steal the show from Michael Jordan”: Vince Carter talks about how the Lakers legend wouldn’t let the ‘GOAT’ win his last ever All-Star Game

“Kobe Bryant wanted to steal the show from Michael Jordan”: Vince Carter talks about how the Lakers legend wouldn’t let the ‘GOAT’ win his last ever All-Star Game
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
"We respect his decision": Temba Bavuma reflects on Quinton de Kock's decision of not taking a knee in T20 World Cup
Next Article
"Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha??": Harbhajan Singh slams Mohammad Amir in Twitter war | Harbhajan Singh vs Mohammad Amir
NBA Latest Post
“Kobe Bryant wanted to steal the show from Michael Jordan”: Vince Carter talks about how the Lakers legend wouldn’t let the ‘GOAT’ win his last ever All-Star Game
“Kobe Bryant wanted to steal the show from Michael Jordan”: Vince Carter talks about how the Lakers legend wouldn’t let the ‘GOAT’ win his last ever All-Star Game

Kobe Bryant made two free throws in Michael Jordan’s last All-Star Game that erased Jordan’s…