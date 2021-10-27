“Russell Westbrook has gotten his dream! Without LeBron James, the Lakers are HIS team!!”: Skip Bayless praises Brodie for stepping up, while critiquing the King for his absence

FS1 Analyst Skip Bayless takes shots at LeBron James yet again, praises Russell Westbrook for stepping up for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have improved on their record and moved to the .500 line. They beat the San Antonio Spurs on the road tonight, to win the first contest of their back-to-back. They head to Oklahoma City next, to face the Thunder tomorrow night.

Tonight, the Lakers went to battle without their leader LeBron James. In his absence, Anthony Davis scored 35 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, and blocked 4 shots. Russell Westbrook had his best game as a Laker, scoring 33 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out 8 assists. Russ also managed to keep his turnovers to as low as 3.

Also Read: “If Klay Thompson returns healthy, only Kyrie Irving’s return can stop the Warriors from winning it all!”: Stephen A Smith credits Stephen Curry and co. for their performance, backs them as NBA Champions

Skip Bayless, as always, found a reason to go after LeBron James. He talked about how instead of blaming ankle issues, the Lakers should just call LBJ’s absence as load management.

TIME OUT: LeBron played 25 more minutes Sun night after his ankle issue, for a total of 40 minutes vs Memphis! So don’t use the ankle as the reason for sitting out the 1st game of a road back-to-back. Just acknowledge it’s load management in Year 19. No issue with that. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 27, 2021

Skip Bayless targets LeBron James, serves backhanded compliments to Russell Westbrook

In the game tonight, Russell Westbrook looked like his old self. He was taking care of the ball well, finding ways to score efficiently, and was more active on the boards. Skip Bayless saw the same and put out a tweet about it.

Russell Westbrook is having the time of his life tonight. Without LeBron, his dream has come true: The Lakers he grew up loving are now HIS team. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 27, 2021

Russ also had a crucial dunk in overtime, which put the Lakers up by 4. Skip talked about the same and called the Lakers Russell Westbrook’s team.

RUSS WITH THE DRIVING DUNK TO PUT THE LAKERS UP 4 IN O.T. SPILLING OVER WITH EMOTION, TAKING OVER. HIS TEAM. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 27, 2021

Also Read: “Michael Jordan never received attention from Korean directors”: NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James and ‘Squid Game’ director clash over criticism of the show’s ending

While seeing Russ back in form is a good sign for the Lakers, it makes no sense if he cannot perform along with LeBron James. We’ll have to wait and see how that goes, when James returns back to the lineup.