“Kobe Bryant was a puppy; there was a fear going against Michael Jordan”: Isaiah Rider gives the edge to the Bulls icon over the Lakers legend

Isaiah Rider compares playing against both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant and gives the former the edge over the Lakers legend.

There’s no doubt that Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were among the two most feared players in the NBA when in their prime. Both shooting guards had an abundance of basketball IQ coupled with an overabundance of skill, leading to them torching any given defense on well, any given night.

Despite the clear similarities in their games; everything from the footwork to the fadeaways to even the raw athleticism, there was a distinct divide between the two. Past NBA legends who played against the two Bulls and Lakers legends have spoken at great length about the differences in going up against Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

The popular sentiment is that the remix was not better than the original in this case as many give the edge to Jordan. Various factors ranging from their mentalities to their game on the floor are at play when making this decision and it’s no different for Isaiah Rider.

Michael Jordan was feared while Kobe Bryant was not, according to Isaiah Rider.

Isaiah Rider played 9 seasons in the NBA that happened to cross over between both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s careers at some point. He witnessed Jordan’s dominance in the 90s and Kobe accession into the league’s best player. Due to playing against both multiple times, he compared the two.

“Mike is a whole different thing. Put it like this: I see him (Kobe) as a puppy. 18-22 he was learning his way. Raw. I still like, ‘That’s the nicest 18 year old I ever played against’. Kobe, I didn’t have that fear. Michael would have me on: You better bring your game.”

Isaiah then delves into eventually becoming Kobe’s teammate in the 2001 season and actually witnessing the competitive vigor with which he approached the game.