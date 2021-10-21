“Shame on the Chinese government!”: Celtics’ China ban due to Enes Kanter statements on Tibet earns ridicule and rebuke from NBA Twitter

The actions of Enes Kanter have caused a loss of nearly 1.4 billion consumers for the Boston Celtics with his anti-CCP statements.

Making politically charged statements has become a norm for sportspersons across the spectrum, across the globe. Premier League footballers, for example, continue to take the knee over 16 months after the tragic killing of George Floyd.

There’s no doubt that in times like this, it is more essential to raise your voice against injustice than ever before. But not everyone can or will take the right stance by putting monetary concerns aside.

When it comes to all things China, Chinese government and culture, representatives of many multinational corporations have had to constantly tiptoe around unspoken norms.

There is both a visible as well as invisible component to CCP propaganda and how it is being driven home. One of those mechanisms they’re using is a firewall and a blanket ban on all people and organizations critical of the government.

The Houston Rockets landed in hot water in 2019 when Daryl Morey posted ‘Free Hong Kong’ on his Twitter. And now it’s Enes Kanter’s turn to bring some CCP wrath the Boston Celtics’ way.

Celtics’ China ban due to Enes Kanter statements on Tibet earns ridicule and rebuke from NBA Twitter

Enes Kanter is among the most outspoken NBA players when it comes to causes of social justice, welfare and human rights. He has a pending arrest warrant from the Turkish government in the wake of his support for the Gulen administration.

This hasn’t prevented him from speaking out for Black Lives Matter, the vaccination drive and on Tibet this July. The Celtics’ backup center took to his Facebook to release a video lambasting the Chinese Communist Party for marginalizing Tibet:

“I say, ‘Shame on the Chinese government. The Chinese dictatorship is erasing Tibetan identity and culture,” he said on the video.

Dear Brutal Dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese Government Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!#FreeTibet pic.twitter.com/To4qWMXK56 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 20, 2021

China is by far the biggest producer of manufactured goods exported to all parts of the world. And by taking on the Chinese government, Enes Kanter has shepherded the Boston Celtics to an unwitting loss in profits.