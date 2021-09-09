Basketball

“Kobe Bryant was approached by a hitman with a $3 million bounty offer”: Orange County Police documents Swiss immigrant who offered to murder the Lakers star’s rape accuser from Denver in 2003

"Kobe Bryant was approached by a hitman with a $3 million bounty offer": Orange County Police documents Swiss immigrant who offered to murder the Lakers star's rape accuser from Denver in 2003
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
“Damian Lillard needs to switch up his ‘old-school’ mentality”: Shaquille O’Neal advices the Blazers superstar to leave Portland
Next Article
"We’ll have an answer very soon"– Sebastian Vettel expects his future to be confirmed soon
Latest Posts