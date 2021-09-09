Basketball

“Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo could have been teammates in 2013”: The Warriors wanted to trade the 3x NBA champion during his rookie years in the league

"Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo could have been teammates in 2013": The Warriors wanted to trade the 3x NBA champion during his rookie years in the league
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
All Team Squads for T20 World Cup 2021: 2021 ICC T20 World Cup Player List
Next Article
Has India vs England 5th Test match been cancelled?
Latest Posts