“Playing with LeBron James and the Lakers there felt like staying in a prison!”: Wizards star Kyle Kuzma reveals how it felt like to play in the Orlando Bubble

Former Lakers star Kyle Kuzma likened living in the Orlando Bubble, to staying in a prison

Kyle Kuzma’s time with the Lakers can’t really be called a success, can it?

The player wasn’t terrible or anything, and there were most certainly improvements in his game. Unfortunately, what the team really needed out of him during the past two seasons, were always the things he was the weakest in. Add that to the fact that his role with the team was never allowed to be a consistent one, and you get a young player who was simply in a bad situation as an individual.

Despite this though, Kuz did indeed make some pretty grand memories during his time in LA. And perhaps his biggest was becoming an NBA champion during the Orlando Bubble in 2020.

However, it appears that the player doesn’t remember that experience quite as fondly as many would expect. In fact, it seems that the truth couldn’t be further from a happy experience.

Kyle Kuzma admits he did not enjoy playing in the Orlando Bubble, despite winning the 2020 NBA championship

2020 already feels like 5 years ago if we’re being honest.

No basketball activity for several months, a world under lockdown. And worst of all, no vaccine yet, so no guarantee of safety either.

Still, during this time, Adam Silver and the NBA were able to devise a plan to get basketball back, in the form of the Orlando Bubble. And while fans were thrilled to be able to watch NBA games again, it seems Kyle Kuzma didn’t appreciate the experience too much. Here is what he said on the topic during a recent interview on the ‘No Chill’ podcast.

“It was hard just being there. Being in the bubble, that’s not our lifestyle. We like to be extremely comfortable when we’re not on the court. We wanna be home, chillin’ in your house, in a nice sofa, watching a movie. You don’t want to be in Mickey Mouse’s house, in 300 square feet for three months.

We like to call it prison for athletes. That’s what it was. We couldn’t leave, nothing. It’s kind of like the movie ‘Get Out’ or something. You just do the same thing every single day. That was like walking the same hall every day, passing by Jimmy Butler every day, passing by somebody else.”

Now, while some would be quick to criticize Kyle Kuzma’s statements here, we frankly completely understand where he’s coming from.

At the end of the day, no matter how grandly you’re living, if you can’t leave, there is always going to be a sense of being trapped. And with the adverse effects an experience like that can have on a person’s mental health, we’re just happy that Kyle Kuzma was able to make it out relatively unscathed. And we look forward to seeing him on the court next season.

