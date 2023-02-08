“Kobe Bryant Was No Hero!”: When Charles Barkley Dismissed the Black Mamba’s Legendary Status

The art vs the artist debate is something that has been a topic of discussion, particularly in recent times. And parallels of the same do extend to the world of sports too.

Kobe Bryant was someone who was often a subject of such discussions in the sporting context. The late great Laker, while celebrated for his actions on the court, was the subject of a sexual assault allegation in the early 2000s.

The debate and discourse around Kobe became particularly prevalent around Bryant’s unfortunate death in 2020. While the world remembered the well-revered superstar, there were fingers pointed at Bryant and whether he deserves the adulation he was showered with.

The topic certainly was divisive and split the basketball community. Among the mainstream figures too, taking a stance in the same was something the community demanded. And Charles Barkley took responsibility to remind the world that both sides of the coin need to be seen separately.

Charles Barkley reminded the world of Kobe’s “flaw” and addressed the same on Today show.

Chuck might be renowned for his antics and jokes but the man is a champion for various social causes. And probably it is his social responsibility and that side of his that drove him to address the elephant in the room in Kobe’s discourse, in public.

Barkley reminded everyone amidst celebrating Bryant’s life, to talk about Kobe in totality, flaws and all. The former league MVP stated that Kobe is no hero and that his undisputed basketball excellence isn’t all there is to be accounted for.

“You have to tell the picture in totality. We’re not making Kobe out to be no hero. We’re celebrating his basketball excellence. We understand what happened in Colorado. That’s fair, but two things can be true. Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest basketball players ever. And he had a flaw that we all know about” stated Barkley in his public declaration.

The statement was bound to attract vitriol from hardcore Bryant fans. However, in the modern societal standing, Barkley’s statement is important and relevant. Two things can co-exist and needn’t be part of the same discourse. But it is a fact that they do exist and that isn’t something that can be ignored.

What happened in Colorado, shouldn’t stay in Colorado. The alleged sexual assault case involving Kobe Bryant is arguably the most high-profile matter of such a nature in all of basketball. Barkley addressing it only sheds light on another generation and reminded them of the actuality of things.

The charge of sexual assault was settled, with Kobe denying the allegations.

Kobe Bryant was accused of sexual assault in 2003 by a 19-year-old hotel employee. While Kobe has denied all charges, there was a public apology and a settlement involved too.

The issue was the biggest story around the NBA at the time and tarnished the upcoming star’s reputation considerably. Kobe was a fan favorite across the league and for generations, but the stain left by the incident remains.

Barkley wasn’t the first person to call the fact out and isn’t the only one either. And such reminders are necessary too, particularly with reference to an individual with the influence Kobe has.

