Kobe Bryant was simply unstoppable in the Olympics 2008’s gold medal game

Kobe Bryant took over for Team USA basketball, something that deserved a rewind

Kobe Bryant.

Michael Jordan may be the greatest player of all time. But even he doesn’t quite have the inspirational power that the Black Mamba does. In fact, it’s not even close.

A massive reason behind all that influence is the fact that he gave anything he gave at least 500% effort to anything he did, even if it was something most others would not take seriously.

One of these moments, was when the man appeared for Team USA in the gold medal game against Argentina, in the 2008 Olympics. And well, it’s something that we still can’t stop raving about.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Kobe Bryant went off during the 2008 Olympics

You know, we could beat around the bush on the matter a little bit more… but where’s the fun in that?

Take a gander at the clip in the tweet in question here.

Kobe Bryant takes over the gold medal game at the 2008 Olympics

Rest in Peace, Kobe Bryant.

Looking back, it is crazy to think that a team that had Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and so many other great players still needed the Black Mamba to take over. But hey, cometh the moment, cometh the man, right?

From the bottom of our hearts, we truly do miss you every single day. And we couldn’t be more sure that the entire basketball community is with us on that one.

