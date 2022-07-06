Basketball

“Kobe Bryant watched Michael Jordan and karate tapes!”: Tracy McGrady detailed insane vacation schedule that an 18 year old Lakers legend had in Paris

“Kobe Bryant watched Michael Jordan and karate tapes!”: Tracy McGrady detailed insane vacation schedule that an 18 year old Lakers legend had in Paris
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Rose Bowl cricket ground T20 records: The Rose Bowl Southampton cricket ground T20 records and highest innings total
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Kobe Bryant watched Michael Jordan and karate tapes!”: Tracy McGrady detailed insane vacation schedule that an 18 year old Lakers legend had in Paris
“Kobe Bryant watched Michael Jordan and karate tapes!”: Tracy McGrady detailed insane vacation schedule that an 18 year old Lakers legend had in Paris

On a vacation trip to Paris with Kobe Bryant and his family, Tracy McGrady hilariously…