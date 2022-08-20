Kobe Bryant, who built a $600 million fortune, revealed the ‘secret sauce’ to being one of the GOATs

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest NBA players of all time, and for him, he had a secret recipe for being mentally tough enough to get there.

Kobe’s legacy was built up by everything he achieved in his career, his five rings, Finals MVPs, scoring titles, and more, but a major part of his also the fact that he spent his entire career with the Lakers.

In an era defined by player autonomy and the right to take your brand anywhere, Kobe chose to stay put. He stayed put even when the Lakers were rebuilding and had no superstars to surround him with when he easily could have been playing along a superstar or two had he wanted.

He made the Lakers must see TV even when they weren’t. 20 seasons. That’s how long Kobe was a Laker. Countless memories were made. Everything from pure elation to absolute heartbreak included. That’s who Kobe was for LA.

Kobe Bryant goes to work during Game 1 of the 2009 NBA Finals. Mamba finished with 40 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals in the Lakers victory.

pic.twitter.com/wuLXPPvlpX — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) June 2, 2022

Also Read: 325 lbs Shaquille O’Neal slammed down trolls picking on Shareef O’Neal and Shaqir O’Neal

Kobe Bryant was one of the most mentally tough players ever

When it came down to it, Kobe’s preparation and practice set him above everyone else. He had the greatest work ethic that you’ll ever see in the league.

Kobe was committed to showing his dedication to the game could lead him to the top, and ultimately that’s what happened. He pushed his body to the limit.

When he retired and made his Oscar winning short film, ‘Dear Basketball,’ Kobe mentioned that it wasn’t his love for the game which had faded, but rather, his body had taken everything it could possibly have.

His mentality prepared him to be available for every situation possible. When he tore his Achilles, he still walked out on to the court to drill two free throws before he went out for good.

Nine years ago, Kobe drained two free throws moments after tearing his Achilles. LEGEND 🐍pic.twitter.com/3GJ2szbKkS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 12, 2022

He had a secret for that mentality, and it’s one he shared in this video:

Also Read: Charles Barkley’s 252 lbs can be attributed to his peculiar way of eating steak