Charles Barkley’s 252 lbs can be attributed to his peculiar way of eating steak

Charles Barkley explained his rather bizarre method of eating pancakes and steaks on live TV. His co-hosts found the whole thing hilarious.

Whether you know Charles Barkley from his playing days or his time on television, one thing is sure: Sir Charles does things in his own way.

Millionaire Charles Barkley’s peculiar way of eating stakes makes you wonder if he is from the slums or the suburbs

This reality became abundantly clear during a Philadelphia 76ers practice in the early 1990s. While other NBA players use practice to hone their skills, Chuck wasn’t ready to hit the court and get to work.

Barkley entered the 1984 NBA draft and, despite his best efforts to gain weight, was selected fifth overall by the Philadelphia 76ers. The forward knuckled down and became a legitimate pro thanks to some advice from the team’s veterans.

While there were some notable hiccups along the way—Barkley spit on a fan, got into a few fights, and famously claimed that he wasn’t a role model—the Round Mound of Rebound still managed to amass quite a resume.

He did not win an NBA championship, but he averaged 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game and was eventually inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Sir Charles however did not always arrive on time for practice. Even when he arrived at the facility, he wasn’t in the mood to work out.

Charles Barkley is a foodie who has a unique way of eating his steaks and pancakes

Sir Charles was never one to watch his weight and was never afraid to indulge in his favorite foods.

According to For The Win, Williams said on VICE’s “Cookies” podcast, “I’ll never forget this story.” “On my second day of practice, we’re running up and down. Charles Barkley arrives about five minutes late. He walks in with a large McDonald’s bag.”

“So he takes the eggs, and he takes the pancakes, and he takes the sausage, maple syrup, and butter, and he wraps it up with the pancake and gets some extra syrup,” Williams explained. “And I’m thinking, ‘Wow, are you going to eat that and come run with us?'” No way. He’ll eat it while riding his stationary bike. Cycling at one mile per hour… ‘Take the floor!’… ‘That is why we will never win the game!’ And he’s spitting out his mouth.”

Charles Barkley explained his pancake and steak eating routine during an NBA on TNT episode. Barkley stated that he cuts up his Pancakes and steak into small pieces before indulging in his meal. The TNT veteran cuts up his meal and only starts after separating the pieces.

As is customary, any of Charles’ whims are met with derision by the other panelists, who proceed to heckle Barkley. The bizarre method of eating could also be why Charles weighs a hefty 250 lbs despite standing only 6’6!

While such stories do not paint Sir Charles in the best light, the forward owns up to it and does not appear to be bothered by the reactions.

