Basketball

Kobe Bryant, who was traded for $4.7 million star, was told he was useless at 17 years old

Kobe Bryant, who was traded for $4.7 million star, was told he was useless at 17 years old
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
David Croft explains dynamic pricing of 2023 British GP tickets as over 210,000 people flock over the crashed website
Next Article
'FREAKED OUT' Brittany Mahomes revealed how Patrick Mahomes reacted to the pregnancy news
NBA Latest Post
Kobe Bryant, who was traded for $4.7 million star, was told he was useless at 17 years old
Kobe Bryant, who was traded for $4.7 million star, was told he was useless at 17 years old

Kobe Bryant was told he was of no use to a team that ended up…