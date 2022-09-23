Kobe Bryant, whose wife went to war with Nike, defended $35 billion business for standing with Colin Kaepernick

Kobe Bryant revealed he would have no problem in investing in the $35 billion business despite them standing with controversial athletes.

Kobe Bryant realized during the latter stage of his career in the NBA that what he earns out on the court wouldn’t be enough. Sure, he did cash in on $328 million over 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers but with an egregious amount of taxation, especially in California, to go along with that wealth being spread out over 20 years, it didn’t satisfy Kobe.

So, in 2013, Bryant started up his own investment fund with business partner, Jeff Stibel. The put in $100 million and invested a variety of companies that went public such as BodyArmor, Dell, Alibaba, and many more.

Like his former teammate, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant followed a similar investment tactic. That being only if he believed in a product and understood its value, he would jump on board as an investor.

So, when talking about how he chooses what companies he invests in, Kobe was asked about what his thoughts were on companies like Nike. While he himself is a Nike athlete, the $35 billion sided with quite the controversial figure in the 2010s.

Kobe Bryant on his mentality when investing in companies like Nike.

Phil Knight always wanted Nike to be a company that sided with the athlete. They released the now infamous Charles Barkley video campaign in the 1990s and in the 2010s, backed controversial NFL star, Colin Kaepernick.

Colin became a national figure of debate when he decided to kneel for the national anthem in a December 2016 game between the 49ers and the Falcons. He would soon lose his spot on the roster and get blackballed by the league.

Nike however, swooped in and gave Kaepernick a voice in a campaign that read, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Quite the move from the company but it was the right thing to do. Kobe Bryant was asked how he felt backing a company that did something this controversial. Without any hesitance, Bryant said:

“Nike’s mission is a very simple one. Ever since Phil Knight started the company, the mandate was to listen to the voice of the athlete. So, it’s bigger than Nike. Nike’s core value is the athlete itself and so you have to stand by what the athlete believes in. If this is what the athlete believes in, this is what you support.”

Nike and the Bryant family had quite the strenuous relationship following the legend’s passing as Vanessa Bryant called out the company for selling unauthorized shoes that were made to honor her husband and late daughter. This has however been sorted since then as Nike will continue to release new Kobe protro as the years go by.

