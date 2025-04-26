“Kobe Bryant Would Never Be Caught Laughing”: LeBron James Berated Incessantly For Jovial Moment With Anthony Edwards

The NBA Playoffs are intense, but that doesn’t mean players have to be stone-faced every second. Still, certain moments tend to trigger the critics. During Game 3 of the Lakers vs. Timberwolves series, LeBron James was seen laughing alongside Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley. That brief interaction was enough to spark backlash online.

Their interaction has reignited the tired comparison between his mentality and that of Michael Jordan and the late, great Kobe Bryant. Both Kobe and MJ were feared for their killer mentality, and, according to fans online, it’s something that LeBron doesn’t possess.

The series between the Lakers and Timberwolves was tied going into Game 3. With 2:05 left in the fourth quarter, the Lakers were down seven points. At that time, a challenge from the Wolves’ coach was under review, which allowed the players some time to breathe and interact on the floor. LeBron was seen laughing with Ant-Man and Conley.

This made some fans think that the 40-year-old wasn’t taking the game seriously. One fan posted a clip of their interaction with the caption, “Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant would never be caught laughing with the opponent with the score and time being as it was. That’s the difference in mentality between them and LeBron.”

Several other fans agreed with this take. One fan mocked LeBron, stating that he’s laughing with the opponents because he can’t do anything to help the team in clutch time. The fan wrote, “It’s clutch time, he can’t score anyway. Might as well have his giggles.”

LeBron’s approach to the game has been criticized a lot in the past as well. However, fans fail to note that he is one of the most successful athletes of all time and, rightfully, has his own method.

One fan outlined the same while stating that the Mamba Mentality isn’t necessary for everyone. The fan wrote, “Not everyone has to have that mamba mentality. He won 4 rings with his own mentality.”

In addition to that, it’s wrong to say that Kobe or MJ didn’t have fun on the floor. They also talked and laughed with their opponents at times. Jordan even played golf with Charles Barkley during their playoff series. So, the hatred against LeBron is uncalled for.

The 40-year-old had a brilliant outing with 38 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. However, it wasn’t enough to get the dub for his team. The Timberwolves won 116-104 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Lakers will go at it again on Sunday, in a deciding game 4, that could either tie the series for them, or put them on the brink of early elimination.