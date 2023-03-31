“This is How My #BBL Gone Look”: Shaquille O’Neal Gets Grossly Graphic About His Behind in Latest IG Post

Shaquille O’Neal is one of those big personalities (pun definitely intended), that really doesn’t have the ego of one. This isn’t to say that the man has no ego. Christ, the man absolutely does, it was the biggest reason why he is still considered the most dominant player to ever play the game. However, when it comes to matters outside of the sport, Shaq seems to be as humble as they come.

Along with that humility though, come a lot of jokes too. Now, we can’t lie, a sense of humor, even one that often flops really wouldn’t be bad thing whatsoever… perhaps if they weren’t, so often, about his behind. Perhaps he was smacked so often there growing up, that he is a bit too comfortable with showing it off now.

Going off exactly this note, the man recently decided to talk about getting a Brazilian butt lift. And apparently, the man deemed it worthy to add a sequel to the series on his Instagram, something we decided we decided warranted an intervention for the man.

Shaquille O’Neal vehemently shows off his behind to the masses on Instagram

Oh, Big Shaqtus,

why must you do what you do?

You’re not an Only Fans model, showing off your behind for money.

What we really need is you… to stop… whatever this is…

Alright, that may not have rhymed, and neither was it very good. We will admit that. But frankly, can you blame us for making an effort after first seeing this Instagram post by the man?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

And as we said, he decided that this is an appropriate time for a sequel. So, what does the man do? He decides to further talk about his ‘#BBL’ (Brazilian B*tt Lift). Here is what he had to say on the matter in his latest Instagram post.

“This is how my new #BBL gone look when I come back to work”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

Shaquille O’Neal is a big, beautiful man, who undoubtedly has many people that want to piece of him every day. That said, we aren’t sure that the rest of us need an image of what his behind looks like, or even what it’s going to look like, procedure or no.

Jokes aside though, is Shaquille O’Neal really getting a BBL? Or is this part of some elaborate prank that he has decided to create so that he can keep the mood light and breezy amongst his fans?

Shaquille O’Neal did not get any BBL procedures done

Shaquille O’Neal is getting on in age. He is 51 years old already, so while he did not get any BBL procedure, he did really have surgery done recently. And it was to replace a hip, a problem he seemed to be struggling with for a little while.

Of course, hearing this, many fans were always going to get into a bit of a somber mood while wishing him all the best. After all, it is a reminder that one of the NBA community’s heroes is getting older. However, given the man Shaq is, he probably didn’t want that. So he decided to turn the whole thing into a massive joke. Truly, this man is the gift that keeps on giving.