Basketball

“Kobe Bryant wouldn’t talk to press guys Shaq spoke with and vice versa”: Phil Jackson explained the ‘child-like’ animosity between Bryant and O’Neal on the Lakers

“Kobe Bryant wouldn’t talk to press guys Shaq spoke with and vice versa”: Phil Jackson explained the ‘child-like’ animosity between Bryant and O’Neal on the Lakers
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
“Joel Embiid is the most clutch player in the NBA”: How the Sixers All-Star has scored the most points in the NBA in crunch time
Next Article
Tomorrow weather Rawalpindi Day 4: What is the weather of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for PAK vs AUS Test?
NBA Latest Post
“Kobe Bryant wouldn’t talk to press guys Shaq spoke with and vice versa”: Phil Jackson explained the ‘child-like’ animosity between Bryant and O’Neal on the Lakers
“Kobe Bryant wouldn’t talk to press guys Shaq spoke with and vice versa”: Phil Jackson explained the ‘child-like’ animosity between Bryant and O’Neal on the Lakers

Phil Jackson broke down the ‘child-like’ bickering that took place between Kobe Bryant and Shaq…