Kobe Bryant’s turned his car’s heat on ‘high’ in 90 degrees weather to prepare for $60 million star

Kobe Bryant was revered for his work ethic and dedication to the sport.

The Laker legend was renowned for his “Mamba Mentality” and his extreme means of preparation. Mentally and physically, Kobe‘s work ethic pushed boundaries and gained him cult status as a workaholic.

Stories surrounding Bryant’s one-track focus on winning have been retold multiple times. A gym rat by every definition of the term, Kobe was an absolute machine whose drive amazed everyone around.

Kobe is one of the rare success stories among high school phenoms who skipped college to join the NBA. Bryant was a star with Lower Merrion High School in Pennsylvania. Due to their proximity to the Philadelphia 76ers, the teams often had sessions involving both sets of players.

One of the most intense and ridiculous “Mamba Mentality” stories is from this phase of Bryant’s life. Bryant’s drive and intensity were constant even during his teenage days. A former teammate of Kobe’s reveals this story which is sure to raise a few eyebrows.

The story also involves another NBA all-star who had comparisons to Kobe’s role model, Michael Jordan. Former 76ers and Pistons star Jerry Stackhouse.

What story involving Jerry Stackhouse from Kobe’s high school days did his teammate narrate?

With the 76ers and Lower Merrion sharing sessions, Kobe Bryant got the opportunity to play alongside NBA talent early on. Jerry Stackhouse was a rising star in the NBA around the same time Kobe was at Lower Merrion.

According to the 6’6″Lakers legend’s teammate, Bryant looked up to facing off Stackhouse. And his preparations involved some very Kobe incidents. The current instance was a particularly heated one, quite literally.

With the announcement that the Lakers will wear their “Black Mamba” alternative jerseys on 8/24 for Game 4 the 1st round — I asked a close friend of mine who won a state chip with Kobe in ’96 what was his wildest hoops story w Kobe. Said he has dozens but this one…PEAK Bean 😂 pic.twitter.com/ErL4ntZ7gj — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) August 18, 2020

How do normal athletes warm up? By doing their stretches and any other routine with the ball that they may have.

Kobe? The Lakers legend took things a bit too literally. Prior to his showdown against $60 million man Stackhouse, Bryant turned on the heat on his car to the maximum. This, while it was close to 90 degrees Fahrenheit outside, mind you.

The reason? Bryant just wanted to “stay loose and warm” before his match-up. Talk about dedication.

If it worked or not is still unknown to us. Maybe the former teammate can clear out how the game went too.

Regardless, such stories only add to the enigma that was Kobe. Tales of Mamba Mentality shall keep blessing feeds once in a while, that is how many stories the legend of Kobe gave birth to.

