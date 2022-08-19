Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant explains how Michael Jordan putting his ‘body on the line’ influenced the 5x champ

Kobe Bryant shared a memorable connection with Michael Jordan, the man he was pegged to resemble the most, and the man who inspired his career.

Bryant turned in a legendary career. He was drafted to the league right out of highschool, and soon enough, he proved that he didn’t need those extra years in college.

Bryant was the perfect co-star to Shaquille O’Neal in the early 2000s, helping the legendary big man win three straight championships together.

Even though Shaq was winning Finals MVPs and MVPs, Kobe was every bit a star in those title runs. Shaq was in the prime of his career and deserved all the praise and accolades he was receiving, but he couldn’t have won without Kobe.

Then, when people had written off the Black Mamba, saying he could only win with Shaq, he proved them wrong. Kobe won back to back titles in 2009 and 2010, making him a five time NBA champion.

Kobe Bryant goes to work during Game 1 of the 2009 NBA Finals. Mamba finished with 40 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals in the Lakers victory.

Vanessa Bryant shared how special Michael Jordan was for Kobe Bryant

The Lakers legend tragically passed away in 2020 along with his daughter Gigi Bryant after a helicopter crash. It was an extremely sad moment for the NBA community, given how impactful Kobe was.

Of course, Kobe’s family was hit the hardest. His wife, Vanessa Bryant, not only had to deal with the loss of her husband but also her daughter.

Within the NBA world, players were hit hard, both past and present. Kobe was a presence in everyone’s heart, and the league mourned his loss.

Michael Jordan was devastated as well. Kobe had come into the league studying, learning from, and playing against Jordan. He was Kobe’s greatest inspiration.

Vanessa Bryant shared how special MJ was to Kobe, especially in the way he showed toughness on the court. It’s what inspired Kobe to never give up and always play with his body on the line.

