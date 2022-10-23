Kobe Bryant Was Waging Battle With Big-Pharma Over Their Opioids Laced Energy Pill, Died Three Days Before Court Date

Kobe Bryant was alive to see LeBron James pass him on points – his helicopter crashed 3 days before a very important court date.

The Black Mamba is one of the most popular nicknames in sports history. Kobe Bryant had every reason to be mad when Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals used the name to release a energy pill onto the market. The fad of “eat a pill and lose weight” was gaining popularity in the mid-2010s, and this pill catered to exactly that.

Kobe had been battling for 3 years—he had sent several notices to the company to stop using the name. They retaliated, saying it was an animal that they were using, and Roger Mayweather also shared that name.

The Lakers man had sent in a notice to the company saying they used the word “hyper” in the product, which Nike had used for his products. A coincidence? He did not think so. And the battle between the giants was about to conclude—3 days after that fateful morning.

Corporates have adopted a strategy to sometimes “silence” their opposition – Could Kobe Bryant have been one of them?

Pharmaceutical companies have the most skeletons to hide; their business is with the living, but they need the dead. With medicine, a super scientific area that requires expertise, companies have sometimes successfully gotten away with murder.

But sometimes there emerges a hero-a champion to challenge the status quo. This time, it was the hero of LA. Once he started his battle in 2017, more details about the product began to emerge. It was found that the pills were laced with opioids, and so began the unraveling in Scooby-Doo fashion.

On January 23, 2020, John Kapoor, a major investor in High-Tech Pharma, who was also a fentanyl dealer and racketeer, was arrested. He was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison for trying to legally sell a banned substance to the world.

And 3 days later, everyone knows what happened. An accident, sure, but was it an “accident”?

Conspiracy theories do not usually have a place in society – This one is too good to remain one

Kyrie Irving may have learned more about this case than we know because he has been vehemently opposed to Big Pharma since the crash. Or maybe that is just another theory that is surrounded by clouds.

But all the signs point to this being more than just an accident. For one, Kobe had successfully put the man tarnishing his name behind bars. He put a stop to a business that could make millions of drug addicts, and most of all, he meddled with the cartel’s business.

The cartel does not spare anyone-be it the President, or the Mamba from LA. Mess with the money, and you will sleep with the fish. Was Kobe Bryant silenced to stop him from opening up more details? We may never know. But the perpetrator is behind bars for another 3 years.

