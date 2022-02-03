“We need to get Stephen Curry and LeBron James to play Jeopardy during All-Star weekend!”: Magic’s Robin Lopez has some hilarious ideas for superstars

Magic star Robin Lopez has some interesting ideas for All-Star weekend, surrounding Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Robin Lopez could just be the funniest NBA player of all time.

In case you don’t know who this man is, just know that he is the much crazier version of Brook Lopez. No literally, they’re twins. And frankly, their look couldn’t be more different from the other.

On top of that, Brook, doesn’t have nearly the skits his brother does. At the end of the day, does he have these hilarious bits with the mascot of every single team?

No? Well, you know who our favorite brother is then!

In case you think that idea is a bit absurd, and that is too little reason, allow us to give you another. Allow us to show you some thoughts Robin Lopez posted about All-Star Weekend. And if we’re being completely honest here, they are an absolute goldmine.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Hey Steph, congratulations, don’t let these MFs act like what you doing not elite because that sh*t is elite”: Draymond Green reveals an embarrassing moment involving the Warriors MVP

Robin Lopez recommends some non-basketball mini-games involving Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Giannis during All-Star weekend

Hear the man out.

Now, we all love when Stephen Curry and LeBron James do funny things. And we certainly love when Giannis Antetokounmpo lets on a non-basketball story. So why don’t we take the charisma of these stars, and use it in actual events during All-Star weekend?

Why are All Star Game Challanges limited to basketball? Can we get Giannis, Lebron and Steph going head to head on Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune? Or, I guess, Legends of the Hidden Temple. Do that one instead. — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) February 2, 2022

Heck, the NBA could even use it to find out who gets the first pick in the All-Star draft, something else entirely, or maybe even for nothing at all.

Whatever the case may be, we know for a fact, we’d watch the heck out of it. And we doubt there are many fans who’ll feel differently about that.

Also Read: “Jaylen Brown has decided to take over for the Celtics!”: Coach Ime Udoka and Al Horford praise star guard for being the much-needed leader for the team off late