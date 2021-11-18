“Kwame Brown is one of the purest men I’ve met”: Allen Iverson goes live on Bust Life to promote former Lakers center’s YouTube channel with over 400k subscribers

Kwame Brown is one of the emerging media stories among the NBA fraternity in 2021. He got a huge shoutout from The Answer Allen Iverson.

Kwame Brown was a name that most NBA fans had forgotten for quite a while. Why would they have any reason to remember him, you ask? Because he had a relatively unspectacular career in basketball and was never a star player, right?

Well, Kwame would’ve wanted things to be that way too. The trouble for him was that some people in the media continued to bad-mouth him. Stephen A Smith constantly uses the former no. 1 pick as a refrain for his idea of a bad player.

Well Stephen A admittedly is a different proposition – the man is paid to be a drama freak on TV. But Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson? These are guys whom Kwame’s dapped up numerous times on the basketball court. The NBA fraternity’s supposed to be a brotherhood.

Barnes and Jackson lost sight of that for some wee moments. Moments that didn’t affect them, but they definitely cut Kwame to the quick so freaking much that it was like the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Allen Iverson goes live on Bust Life to promote the former Lakers center’s YouTube channel

Kwame Brown rapidly gained over 350k subscribers after his first video, in which he took on Barnes and SJax. His following has been strong and has stuck with the big man through 6 months now.

It is clear that there are a lot of people who want Kwame’s take on a daily basis. His videos have averaged more views on YouTube than half of the NoDunks podcasts by the former crew of The Starters – the original basketball podcast. That in itself should tell you how popular he is.

His live video with Allen Iverson came out 4 days back and already has over 90k views. The Sixers legend was quite evidently intoxicated during the video, but his affection for Kwame was quite apparent.

Say what you will about Kwame and his brash, politically incorrect words. But the man has definitely struck a chord with tens of thousands of basketball fans. His platform can only pick up more steam in the future with this plug.