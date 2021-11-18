“Save them LeBron James”: Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless calls out Lakers superstar after their 6th loss without the King

The All-Star duo of Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook struggle to keep the Lakers’ boat afloat amidst the absence of LeBron James.

The team with the best odds to win the West at the beginning of the season is finding it very tough to get a win each night. Even after having the second easiest schedule for their first 14 games, the Lakers are struggling to be in the playoffs contention.

That can be narrowed down to various issues, starting with their point guard Russell Westbrook and his career-low net ratings(-6) and plus-minus (-4.2) splits. He is also close to his career-high turnovers with 5.2. Yes! He has averaged more than that if that’s what you’re wondering.

The defensive failure, one of the best defensive teams of the last two years is dwelling at the bottom of every ranking based on team defense. And also injuries. The team was already short of Talen-Horton Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza to start the season, then lost their leader LeBron James as soon as their third match of the season.

Anthony Davis needs to have a run of monster games as well. A bunch of 20 points games and a few blocks and steals won’t do much for the potential future face of the Lakers. At least not in the absence of their King. Now Lakers are 8-8 and sit at 8th, after losing to the Bucks who are 11th in the East currently. And even Skip Bayless isn’t happy with how they are performing.

Obviously, the way the 8-8 Lakers are playing, the new name of their arena will be derisively shortened by some fans to The Crypt. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 18, 2021

“Save them LeBron James”: Skip Bayless’ cry out to the injured King

After missing a couple of games to ankle soreness James has been out due to abdominal strain for the Lakers’ last eight matches. And they have lost five of them. So his best admirer in the world (pun intended), Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless is calling out the King to save the Lakers. He went on his typical rants on Twitter after the Lakers’ loss.

Save them, LeGone. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 18, 2021

Lakers somehow went 0-11 from three in the 4th – and 0 for their last 16 from three! This team has so many shooters (other than Russ). But zero confidence. No more Laker swagger. This team plays like it expects to lose. FAKERS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 18, 2021

The 4-time MVP has just played 33 percent of the Lakers game this season. But he contributes to 50 percent of their win already. That’s a knock on the team that traded for Russell Westbrook in the hope that LeBron might have this kind of season after struggling for fitness last season and the 2017 MVP will step up for the King. They literally had to overhaul their whole team to accommodate Brodie.

But the 2-time scoring champ and 3-time assist leader is coming up short of expectations. With his above-average stats of 19.4 points, 8.8 assists, and 8.4 rebounds, there is no area on the court where the 9-time All-Star looks exceptional.

What’s worrying is Lakers look way more stable when Brodie is off the court, with Rondo or someone else filling in for him. Hope that changes when LeBron comes in, but it needs to happen as early as possible. Otherwise, the Lakers might find themselves struggling to even stay within the Play-in spots.