Kwame Brown Rejoices Over Skip Bayless-Undisputed Divorce, Calls Analyst ‘Racist’

Skip Bayless has a lot of enemies in the NBA community. He is famously one of LeBron James’s biggest detractors, and of course, it doesn’t stop with him. The news of his leaving Undisputed has understandably created a positive splash online. In the midst of this, the former 1st overall pick in 2001, Kwame Brown threw a few unhinged insults at the analyst, before stacking a rather serious allegation against him.

Brown does not come online to make bold takes too often. But when he does, he makes sure it packs quite the punch. He initially insulted the 72-year-old, along with his wife, for the way they look in their old age and said,

“He [Skip Bayless] got to go back home with that ugly wife of his, boy you gotta go home with a bag of bones! Y’all going to be laying on the couch smelling like wet dogs, stanking, ugh! That’s funky couch!”

However, he then swiftly moved on to a very different allegation and announced that Bayless was a racist before he brought up some of his actions as proof. He said, “I think Skip is a closeted racist. That’s my opinion. He always got all the smoke for black players. He was downright offended when Shannon Sharpe had the nerve to speak on Tom Brady… It had to be underlying hatred, it had to be underlying jealousy. And I’m glad that a weak coward that spread hate, and got a chance to disrespect great men because he was a weakling and he couldn’t do it, I’m, so glad your judgment day has finally come”

The former NBA man seems to have a special hatred for Bayless, perhaps even more than what most athletes do. However, to say that he is a racist is a massive allegation. The likelier scenario is that he was just saying things that would get his show the most attention. However, in the end, even this method seems like it failed pretty badly.

Why did Bayless have to leave Undisputed?

Things have clearly been far from great in terms of TV ratings for Undisputed for a while now. Initially, the debates between Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe raked in viewers. However, things became especially personal at one point, causing Sharpe to leave the show in 2023.

This spelled doom for the show, as it saw a sharp fall in viewership, and was routinely outperformed by most other sporting events or programs. And no matter what methods he implemented by this point, Skip just couldn’t repair the damage that had been caused to the show due to Sharpe’s departure.

The network is likely now looking for a fresh start. And with Bayless already 72 years old, it did seem like the perfect time to ask him to retire from the show. However, the analyst does deserve his due respect as well. Regardless of how polarizing his takes may have been at times, he spent a long time at the very top of sports media.