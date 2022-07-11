Dennis Rodman refused to pay the Doctors $25,000 to keep his X-Rays private after the third time he broke his p*nis

Hall-of-Famer Dennis Rodman was known not only for his actions on the court but rather for his antics off the court

NBA players, just like the rest of us, have a life outside their workplace. However, their life is more often than not more glorified, thanks to the fame and the money that comes with the game. Despite all the social media and the attention the stars get, some NBA players manage to lead a quieter life, away from all the prying eyes.

However, Dennis Rodman was the exact opposite. Even back in the 80s and 90s, when social media did not exist, Rodman managed to stay in people’s minds with antics that got him media attention. We’ve all heard of his famous absences during the Bulls era, going to Vegas for benders, and more.

‘The Worm’ is also known for his sexual exploits, having claimed to have slept with over 2000 women. However, not all of them ended well. In fact, some of them ended with him going to the Emergency Room.

Doctors once tried to extort $25,000 from Dennis Rodman for a p*nis x-ray

Before you wonder why did Rodman get a p*nis x-ray, let me give you a little back story. Known for sleeping around, Dennis Rodman liked to keep things interesting in the bedroom and would often try new things. In an interview, Rodman shared how he’d broken his p*nis thrice during sex.

The first time around, it happened on a boat in Dallas. Rodman heard a crunch and saw blood everywhere. He knew what had happened and was rushed to the ER.

The second time around, it happened when he was out with a new woman, and they were trying new ways of oral.

However, the third time around, it happened in New York, and the doctors in the ER kept calling other doctors, making a whole crowd. They took x-rays and told Rodman he had a contused p*nis. The next day, they called the girlfriend and told her to pay $25,000 else they would sell the x-rays. Rodman being Rodman refused to pay, and instead told them to leak the same.