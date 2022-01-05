“20 years ago, we witnessed history!”: In 2002, Michael Jordan scored his 30,000th point in the NBA, but as a Wizards player, not a Chicago Bull

Michael Jordan could score points at ease – in fact, he scored 32,292 of them

Michael Jordan was a 30 point average per season player. The only other top 10 scorers in the NBA to have a 30 point average was Wilt Chamberlain – and he was a freak of nature. While Jordan was best known on the Bulls and scored above 29000 points for the Bulls, he hit the 30k mark with the Wizards.

He became the 4th person in history back in 2002, Jordan was the fastest to ever do it then. Even now, there is no one making it to 30k points in less than 1000 games. An insane statistic that may not be broken ever, given anyone active is capable of averaging 30 points a game. The closest person to scoring currently is Kevin Durant, but even he would not be able to achieve it as quickly as MJ.

With a Free Throw, his Airness hit the 30k mark in 2002. He started his NBA career with a spin move against the Washington Bullets, a foreshadowing of where he would score the 30,000th point. Talk about destiny!

20 years ago today, MJ scored his 30,000th point with the Wizards. He’s one of seven players to ever reach the historic milestone 👏 pic.twitter.com/xULMwLqPIV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2022

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the best basketball player to ever play – one can only imagine how higher he would have been on all-time lists if he did not retire twice

6 championship rings- 32 thousand points, 14 all-star selections, and 5 MVPs. Michael Jordan achieved all of this in just 15 seasons in the NBA. We talk about Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul Jabbar and LeBron James achieving so much, but they also played almost 500+ more games than MJ did. There was no stopping the man when he was in full flow – which was practical all the time.

Ultra competitive, Jordan made sure he was recognized as the best player that ever lived. Absolutely shattering records on both the offensive and defensive end, MJ probably will be remembered as the best two way player of all time. Shoutouts could be given to Kareem, Hakeem Olajuwon, and a few others, but Jordan got the numbers to back it up.

Not many players can be excellent on both ends of the court – only a few become legends for being able to stop someone from scoring just as easily as scoring on them. Michael’s career was very fulfilling and probably a complete career. But it still remains a big what-if about how much more could he have done if he stayed on. Would his numbers or impact dipped if he didn’t take a break each time he finished a three-peat, we will never know.

