Chandler Parsons Says Kyle Kuzma Is Learning From Guys Like Jimmy Butler and Bradley Beal, Might Get Traded to Warriors or Mavericks

Dylan Edenfield
Published

Kyle Kuzma NBA: Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Lakers

Jan 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) blocks a shot by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kyle Kuzma’s four-year tenure with the Washington Wizards could be coming to an end before next month’s trade deadline. The 29-year-old has publicly voiced his discontent with the franchise’s continued losing. Kuzma’s numbers are down across the board this season, as the veteran has notably taken his foot off the gas for the 6-38 Wizards. The franchise been flailing since acquiring Kuzma in 2021, and it appears the forward has finally had enough.

Chandler Parsons discussed Kuzma’s trade demand during an episode of FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. The 36-year-old underlined how Kuzma is taking the same route as other disgruntled stars in an effort to land in a new home. “Kuzma sees guys like Jimmy Butler and Bradley Beal trying to force their way out,” Parsons said. “He’s jumping in that party now.”

Parsons highlighted Kuzma’s discontent, stating that the eight-year veteran has grown more frustrated by the Wizards’ losing ways since voicing his loyalty to the franchise just last season. Michelle Beadle recalled that the Dallas Mavericks were interested in his services, but Kuzma wanted to stay in Washington. Now, Dallas has PJ Washington to fill that role, but there are still several other teams that could benefit from Kuzma’s services.

Parsons mentioned the Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Golden State Warriors as possible landing spots for Kuzma, who has proven his value on a championship team before. Regardless where he lands, Parsons emphasized his confidence in the Philadelphia native, claiming that Kuzma will find his way.

Kyle Kuzma thrives alongside All-Star talents

Kuzma may never be a star in the NBA, but he has proven to be a vital all-around role player throughout his productive career. Parsons noted Kuzma’s ability to thrive off the ball in space, which could make Stephen Curry’s Warriors a dream destination for the Pennsylvanian. Kuzma would undoubtedly have more success playing alongside stars like Ja Morant or Nikola Jokic, as well.

Parsons stated that Kuzma has always been an ideal plug-and-play talent for any team looking to improve their forward depth. Kuzma experienced several role changes before finally serving as a key reserve for the Lakers’ 2020 title team, so he’s capable of taking on as much or as little as his team asks of him.

Only time will tell where the Wizards decide to move their arguably best player. Knowing how frustrated he is in his current situation, teams may not be willing to give up as much as they were for Kuzma. Still, the forward provides plenty of production for a playoff team, so the Wizards should still be able to bring back assets while giving Kuzma a fresh start.

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield is an NBA journalist at The SportRush.

