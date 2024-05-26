Kyle Kuzma ‘Cops’ $450,000 F.P Journe Watch at Cannes Film Festival with Winnie Harlow

Since Kyle Kuzma began dating Winnie Harlow, his style quotient has reached newer heights. During a recent appearance at the 2024 Cannes Festival, the pair sizzled the media and fans with their glamorous outfits and seamless chemistry. Kuzma was seen wearing a clean tuxedo while attending the premiere of the French movie ‘Le Comte de Monte-Cristo’ (The Count of Monte Cristo). While the tuxedo did exude a classy look, Kuzma’s watch fetched more intrigue.

Upon further digging, it was found that he was rocking a ‘F.P.Journe Tourbillon Souverain Vertical‘ watch, which set him apart from others. The bracelet of this watch is made from crocodile skin and the case material is 18k rose gold. As per Chrono 24, this masterpiece is currently retailing at a whopping $450,000!

Thus, the Wizards star went above and beyond to make sure that he left a huge impression during the film festival in France.

Meanwhile, Winnie Harlow stole the show with her black laced spaghetti dress that complimented Kuzma’s style. She rolled out an Instagram post capturing their outfits during the prestigious festival and captioned it “South of France with the one I love, someone tell young Winnie we grow up to be happy ”

In one of the heart-warming moments shared by the couple, Harlow was seen fixing Kuzma’s bowtie as the latter showered her with a love-struck smile. Apart from having a merry time with his partner, the Wizards Forward also met an NBA legend during the event.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow click a memorable picture with the Johnsons

During the event, Kuzma and Harlow ran into Lakers legend Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie Johnson. Both couples clicked a memorable picture and contrasted each other’s outfits fabulously. In the picture, Kuzma was rocking a dazzling cream-colored tuxedo with a white t-shirt and a chain to complete the look.

Meanwhile, Harlow once again slayed the stage as she wore an off-the-shoulder ivory gown with diamond earrings.

On the other hand, Magic Johnson wore an eye-catching black tuxedo, and his wife gracefully clothed herself in a brilliant black off-the-shoulder gown. Kuzma took to his Instagram and revealed that this moment will be etched in his heart. He captioned his post, “One of my favorite pics! ”