“Kyle Kuzma ain’t a Laker and Winnie Harlow doesn’t like DC”: NBA Twitter mocks supermodel for ditching Kuz after his move to Washington

Former LA Lakers star Kyle Kuzma reportedly breaks up with supermodel Winnie Harlow after his move to the Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma has been touted to have some seriously high potential for a while now, and early on he even showed it with the Lakers. However, going from developing on a lottery team to struggling to get touches on a championship team isn’t exactly good for a young player.

Thankfully though, the player finally got the move away from LA that he wanted. As many know, h was recently traded to Washington, and will now play alongside Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Kuz will now be able to prove himself, and actually, be given the opportunities to do it. So, in that sense, it is most definitely a positive move for the man. For his love life, however, it may have just left him a bit distraught.

Let’s get into it.

Also Read: Incredible playoff stat enhances Lakers star’s ‘clutch gene’ status over the Bulls Legend

Kyle Kuzma reportedly breaks it off with Winnie Harlow on good terms after his move to Washington

Kuzma and Harlow dated for about a year and a half before they had to come to this fateful decision. And frankly, it’s a bit saddening to hear.

These two were really cute as a couple, and it always seemed like they made each other happy. But, it seems all good things must come to an end.

At the end of the day, we’re just happy to hear that they were able to make it a clean break, and are even on good terms with each other now. After all, actually being cool with your ex… is there a more rare phenomenon in this world? However, it seems NBA Twitter just doesn’t care for it. Here are just some of the reactions to this shocking news.

Kyle Kuzma is a walking L. Dude broke up with Winnie Harlow super sexy, super fine ass. I would’ve put a fat ass ring on that finger. — Vernard Corell (@lilroebitch) August 21, 2021

You have Winnie Harlow plus you play for the Wizards. You can’t spell kyle without an L — Kendrick Perkins ⚪ (@carryythehellon) August 8, 2021

Say Goodbye to Winnie Harlow Kyle Kuzma 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Mr.Alexandriooo😅 (@TrippieBoiAidan) July 30, 2021

For both Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma, a new chapter of life is beginning. And we sincerely wish them the best for the times to come.

Also Read: Shannon Sharpe confirms what NBA fans have been aggressively suspecting for nearly a decade