“Kyle Kuzma needs an Oscar for being the best Shaq-tor!”: Shaquille O’Neal goes in on the Wizards star for flopping, on NBAonTNT

Shaquille O’Neal roast Kyle Kuzma for his epic flop against the Brooklyn Nets on NBAonTNT during his usual Shaqtin’ a Fool segment.

The NBAonTNT seemed as though it couldn’t have gotten any more entertaining than it already was with the likes of Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith manning the ship week in and week out. People who thought this would sadly be mistaken as the addition of Shaquille O’Neal made for some of the best moments in sports television history.

Shaq has built up a reputation for saying it how it is while on air and doing so with a hint of comedy and some help from Chuck. His takes on the current scene in the NBA are just as hilarious as his blatant roasting of current players on his oh-so popular segment, ‘Shaqtin’ a Fool’.

The Shaqin’ A Fool segment is basically the 4 NBAonTNT guys laughing at the misfortunes of players that had a noteworthy flub during a particular week of basketball.

Seems as though Kyle Kuzma was the ‘chosen one’ this week.

Shaquille O’Neal on Kyle Kuzma on NBAonTNT.

Many believe Terrence Davis should’ve gotten the number one spot in this week’s Shaqtin’ A Fool due to him hilariously shimmying on a wide open 3 and not making it, reminiscent of the iconic Nick Young flub from years past.

It does seem as though Shaquille O’Neal has a soft spot for flopping as he’s had flopping clips up on this segment of his multiple times throughout the years.

This Kyle Kuzma one in particular is quite the exaggeration and so him being told he deserves an Oscar for it does make a bit of senese. But then again, Oscars are given out to good performances.

Tobias Harris had quite the lowlight as well. As if he weren’t living up to his max contract enough this ‘22 NBA season, he set a screen on his own teammate, Tyrese Maxey in a past game.