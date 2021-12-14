“I’m resting Stephen Curry tomorrow!”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr trolls the media, talks about Steph getting the record in MSG

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr trolls the media, claims he’ll rest Stephen Curry instead of letting him break the record at MSG

The Golden State Warriors made their way to Indiana tonight to face the Pacers. They went in and snapped the Pacers’ 3-game win streak. With this win, the Warriors now move on to a 22-5 record for the season. It was not an easy win, with Pacers leading the scores for around 90% of the game.

The Dubs couldn’t find their range, yet again. After going 12/48 against Philly, they only managed to make 8 3-pointers on 30 attempts tonight. Stephen Curry led the scoring, getting 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. He made 5 3-pointers tonight, making him 2 shy of breaking Ray Allen‘s all-time 3-pointer record.

With the Warriors playing back again tomorrow, this time at the Madison Square Garden, it is almost a certainty this time tomorrow, Steph would own the record. However, Steve Kerr decided to have his fun, and trolled the media.

“Stephen Curry would be rested tomorrow”: Steve Kerr trolls the media

Steve Kerr enjoys his team and individual success as much as the players themselves do. Knowing how big of a deal the record is, and how Steph can get the same at the Mecca of Basketball, Kerr decided to have his fun.

When asked how does he feel about Steph getting the record at Madison Square Garden, Kerr said he’s resting Steph tomorrow.

Steve Kerr: “I’m resting Steph tomorrow” He was joking “Couldn’t resist” Curry will play in MSG vs Knicks, two 3s from the record pic.twitter.com/uS5FfgeR7I — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2021

Just like many of us, Steve Kerr also would be glad when Curry gets the record. It creates additional pressure, and Steve feels it has been getting to Steph’s game.

Steve Kerr thinks Steph is “trying too hard” to get the 3-point record pic.twitter.com/OgomHPFVMV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2021

Hopefully, we wouldn’t have to wait long, as the Chef would re-live some of his best games at the MSG, and give us a night for the history books tomorrow.