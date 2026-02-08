mobile app bar

“Putting Words In My Mouth”: Warriors GM Gets Heated When Asked About Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green Trade Rumors

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Mike Dunleavy Jr(L) and Draymond Green(R)

Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy was always going to face tough questions after what turned out to be an underwhelming trade deadline for Dub Nation. Many expected a blockbuster move for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but instead, the Warriors landed Kristaps Porzingis. Does that make them true contenders? Maybe not anymore, but that does not mean Dunleavy lacks confidence in his current group.

The season took a sharp turn for the worse when Jimmy Butler suffered a torn ACL that will sideline him for a year. That leaves Stephen Curry carrying an even heavier load to keep the Warriors competitive. The future Hall of Famer now finds himself more isolated than ever, especially with Draymond Green no longer performing at anything close to his prime level.

So, it was rumored that both Butler and Green were on the trade block in the Warriors’ attempt to get Giannis. When asked about the same in a recent interview, however, Dunleavy vehemently denied the same.

The reporters in attendance were trying to find out who exactly it was that the Warriors were okay with parting ways with, and Dunleavy got mad. Things got especially heated when someone, rather casually, declared that Draymond would have had to be a part of the deal to get Giannis to San Francisco.

“No he wouldn’t,” Dunleavy responded. “You’re putting words in my mouth. So, that’s an unbelievable assumption.” 

In most cases, reporters would take that as a cue to change the subject. But that person kept pressing on, asking the Warriors GM if it was Butler on the block instead. Unsurprisingly, it irked Dunleavy even more.

“No, no. We’re not doing that. I’m not going down the roster talking about who’s in trades, who’s not. We don’t do that,” he declared, bringing the conversation to an end.

What did raise eyebrows, however, was Draymond’s whole take on the matter. Of course, being a 14-year veteran and a franchise legend, he was talking to the front office about a potential Giannis deal. And according to his words on his podcast, Dunleavy told him that either Butler or he would have to be in a deal if the Greek were to come to the Bay.

Whether Dunleavy would go ahead with that if the Bucks agreed will remain a mystery. Perhaps they’ll go after him again the summer. For now, Green stays put.

